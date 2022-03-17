Patriots Sign RB/WR Ty Montgomery to 2-Year Deal Worth Up to $4M

The New England Patriots make their second move in free agency, signing Running Back/Wide Receiver Ty Montgomery to a 2-year deal worth up to $4 million, first reported by Josina Anderson.

Evan Lazar reacts to the Patriots’ second outside move in free agency, essentially getting their Brandon Bolden replacement after losing him to the Raiders on Wednesday. Montgomery is also serves as James White insurance in case White doesn’t fully recover from hip surgery.

