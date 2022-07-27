Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

Patriots Start Training Camp, Discussing Position Battles

CLNS Media

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss their observations from day one of Patriots training camp.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:27 Coaching staff observations: Patricia and Judge roles

2:37 Offensive line: Brown at LT, Wynn at RT… Will Pats move Wynn?

5:30 Running Backs: James White, Could Pierre Strong Jr. carve out a role?

8:27 Patriots Secondary

12:03 Secondary standouts

13:25 Linebackers: Team likes Raekwon McMillians & How Cam McGrone looked

16:47 DeVante Parker shines on Day 1 of practice

18:40 Kendrick Bourne brings the energy

20:26 Big picture takeaways

25:37 CB competition: Mills, Butler, Mitchell, J. Jones, Wade, Williams

28:07 Off-ball LB competition: Bentley, McMillan, Wilson, McGrone, Tavai, Langhi

31:00 Right Tackle competition: Wynn, Herron, Cajuste, Stueber

33:47 BSJ question: obsession with size of Cole Strange

