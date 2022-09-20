Patriots-Steelers film notes and game balls

In a solo episode, Andrew hands out game balls from the Patriots’ 17-14 win at Pittsburgh, covers the game-sealing adjustments on offense, how Matt Patricia improved as a play-caller, the good on defense and answers your mailbag questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:40 The good & How Matt Patricia improved as a play-caller

7:30 Nelson Agholor’s best game as Patriot

10:25 The good on defense

12:49 The bad from Week 2: Mills, Parker & Motion

15:54 Good not great game for Cole Strange

18:07 Who deserves the game balls?

19:09 What would NFL Films say?

22:10 How would you assess Offensive play-calling vs PIT?

24:00 Where are the Tight Ends? (0 catches vs PIT)

25:43 Any replacement for Isaiah Wynn?

