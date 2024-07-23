Patriots Top Breakout Candidates: Defense

Expectations for the Patriots’ offense may be low, but the same can’t be said about their defense.

Bill Belichick’s winning edge can’t be overstated, and his departure will be felt. But as the game’s greatest coach often reminded, players win games, and New England’s defense has difference-makers at every level.

Christian Barmore, Anfernee Jennings, and Jahlani Tavai earned new deals after breakout years. Kyle Dugger is back long-term after his first 100-tackle campaign. He’ll form a top-notch tandem beside Jabrill Peppers, whose career-high 87.3 PFF grade ranked 7th among safeties.

Once again, the defense will be asked to carry a new-look offense and special teams unit. But the rich could get richer in 2024, as several young defenders are primed to make big strides.

In this story, I’ll spotlight players who could take a significant step for New England. Breakout candidates will be defined as:

Established starters with top-10 potential at their position

Second-year players with quality starter potential

Backups with quality role-player potential

The list will not include players without an NFL snap under their belt.

Let’s get into it.

CB Christian Gonzalez (Starter, 2nd season)

Christian Gonzalez likely would’ve broken out as a rookie if not for a season-ending shoulder injury.

He was thrown straight into the fire, facing AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith in the opener, followed by division rivals Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Garrett Wilson. Gonzalez rose to the occasion, locking up these top talent en route to a Defensive Rookie of the Month nod.

I miss watching Christian Gonzalez play football One of the league's smoothest and most composed CBs from day 1 pic.twitter.com/eYt1NqIMFB — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) June 27, 2024

This success was no surprise to those familiar with the corner’s game. Gonzalez’s athleticism, explosiveness, and poise were on full display during his last year at Oregon. Some questioned his toughness pre-draft, but that proved a non-issue in live reps.

There’s no telling how or if Gonzalez’s injury will affect him. But he was a full participant in spring workouts, and for what it’s worth, he looked like his usual alien self in shorts and a t-shirt. Barring an unforeseen setback, he and Jonathan Jones should form a formidable duo outside.

With the Patriots facing an elite receiver every week this season, Gonzalez will have several chances to make up for lost time. No corner wins every matchup, but he has the tools and setup to become a premier corner in year two.

DL Keion White (Projected starter, 2nd season)

The potential Keion White showed as a rookie was Barmore-esque.

He notched quality wins against future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson in his first career game. At times, White found himself in the backfield before he or the offense knew what had happened. And despite being less than 300 lbs, he often held his ground against and worked through double teams.

The Georgia Tech product struggled with the jump in competition, evidenced by a lack of recognition, technique, and control. But things started to click after New England’s bye, and he began stacking impact performances.

Keion White before the #Patriots Week 11 bye (PFF): 0 sacks, 0 QB hits, 4 missed tackles, 3 tackles for loss/no gain Keion White after the bye: 1 sack, 4 QB hits, 0 missed tackles, 4 tackles for loss/no gain The Swiss Army knife also had 7 stops in his last 3 games pic.twitter.com/dQ7qB3C4P2 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 10, 2024

When head coach Jerod Mayo was asked which player was a pleasant surprise this spring, he singled out White for the steps he’s taken physically and as a leader.

“[Keion’s] always been a strong guy, but I would say he’s even stronger now,” Mayo said. “He’s doing a good job, and he’s here each and every day. And in the meeting rooms, he’s actually kinda talking and leading those conversations, which I think is important. We always talk about that year two jump — that’s the biggest jump you can have.”

Harnessing his gifts will be key for White this season, and new defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery will be key in that area. Barmore gushed about the longtime Packers coach, who survived multiple regime changes in Green Bay. Between Montgomery, technique guru Joe Kim, and outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins, a Wink Martindale disciple, White seems to be in good hands.

SAF Marte Mapu (Rotational 3rd safety, 2nd season)

Like his fellow early-round picks, Mapu was thrown to the wolves early on.

The third-rounder jumped veterans Jalen Mills and Adrian Phillips as the team’s third safety, essentially a starting job on early downs. Asking a rookie to play deep safety, box safety, slot corner, or linebacker on any given down is asking a lot. There were more busted coverages than you’d like, and the gaffs were understandable for a freshman taking senior courses.

Mapu’s playmaking ability poked through late last season, including a stunning pick against Patrick Mahomes and a game-changing special teams play in Denver.

Mapu's strip > score during the Denver win is a close second tho pic.twitter.com/Wpn05ofAUV — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) June 26, 2024

Mapu may have to battle under-the-radar signing Jaylinn Hawkins, a regular centerfielder in spring practices. However, Mack Wilson’s dime linebacker role is wide open, and it could suit Mapu’s rare combination of size, length, and mobility. I also expect the tweener to line up everywhere, which should be less intimidating with a year of experience.

Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers are virtual locks for the top safety jobs, but the third spot is up for grabs. While Hawkins may be a safe bet in the short term, Mapu’s instincts and athleticism should push him up the ranks down the stretch.

CB Alex Austin (Potential starter, 2nd season)

The Patriots were Alex Austin’s third team in 2023, but the undrafted rookie found a home after arriving in late December.

He first popped with a near-pick in his first start for New England. The play was reminiscent of Austin’s childhood teammate Jack Jones, deftly closing on a Diontae Johnson out route.

Rookie Alex Austin (top) lookin like Jack Jones with the near pick vs a quick out Lance Zerlein's scouting report on the CB notes, "[Austin's] instincts and awareness take him where he needs to go from off-man and zone coverage" pic.twitter.com/OhQ98rmmgX — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 9, 2023

Austin would finish the job three weeks later, baiting Josh Allen into a deep throw and securing a highlight-reel interception.

The Patriots CB Austin Alex (28) with a great ex. of delivering the post, seeing the vertical on the sideline, & peeling back to get the ball. The Bills Josh Allen didn't expect him to be there. #ArtofX pic.twitter.com/OEayysETnY — Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) June 23, 2024

There were some understandable miscommunications, but overall, Austin was sticky in coverage and tough against runs and screens. Among the Patriots’ defensive backs, only Kyle Dugger and Myles Bryant logged more snaps from Week 15 on.

This spring, he rotated opposite Gonzalez with fellow late-season pickup Marco Wilson.

Fortunately for Austin, he has youth on Wilson and recency on slot corner Marcus Jones. If he can stay on the field and make more plays than he gives up, he could become the latest steal in New England’s corner room.

CB Marcus Jones (Potential starter, 3rd season)

Two weeks before Gonzalez suffered his shoulder injury, Jones lost his season to a torn labrum. He’d been up and down that summer, albeit while spending way too much time outside. But he was solid in the opener and had a great opportunity against fellow speedster Tyreek Hill.

This season, Jones looks to build on the flashes he showed as a rookie. Despite playing on the perimeter due to injuries, he was competitive and rarely made glaring mistakes.

Marcus Jones is best suited in the slot, but he's more than capable of hanging on the perimeter with the right matchups Plus if he jumps a route from all the way out there, he's gone pic.twitter.com/XgE9krS11Q — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) June 23, 2023

Mayo hinted Jones would compete in the slot this summer, a role Isaiah Bolden held down this spring. He’s the defense’s best long-term option inside, where the corner’s movement skills, speed, toughness, and ball skills should allow him to thrive.

Jones has ground to make up, but if he’s available and consistent, he’s got as good a chance as anyone to win a top job.

IDL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (Quality role player/potential starter, 3rd season)

Jeremiah Pharms is one of the best Patriots defenders no one’s talking about. At 27 years old, he’s on the older side, but his journey to the NFL makes him easy to root for. It also doesn’t hurt that he was highly efficient in limited snaps and made few mistakes.

Pharms is smaller than the traditional Patriots tackle, but he’s a stout nose tackle. He was rarely driven off his spot and consistently shed blocks to make tackles. Perhaps more importantly, Pharms also brings juice as a pass rusher and is crafty with his hands. He also showed exemplary effort to recover a fumble against the Broncos.

Jeremiah Pharms Jr. flew under the radar in a loaded defensive front, but he had some impressive moments late in 2023 as a rotational NT Belichick told us Pharms earned it by being consistent, working hard on the scout team, and maximizing opportunities pic.twitter.com/DvUCWIBHBf — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 11, 2024

New England seems to be moving away from space-eaters who can’t rush the passer. The team parted ways with Super Bowl-winner Lawrence Guy this offseason, and a resolution with Davon Godchaux may be unlikely.

Even if Godchaux stays in Foxboro, don’t be surprised if Pharms cuts into his snaps under the new regime.