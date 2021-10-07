Patriots Trade Stephon Gilmore, Sign Jamie Collins & Have 4 Starting Offensive Lineman Out

The Patriots traded CB Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick after mutually deciding to part ways on Wednesday.

New England also officially signed free agent LB Jamie Collins. Terms of the contract were not announced. Collins will begin his third stint with the Patriots after signing a big contract with the Detroit Lions when Matt Patricia was there.

In injury news the offensive line was depleted as Trent brown, Shaq mason, Mike Onwenu & Isaiah Wynn all did not practice Wednesday. Kyle dugger & Ja’Whaun Bentley did not practice Wednesday. Also, DL Henry Anderson is expected to be out for the season with a torn pectoral.

