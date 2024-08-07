Patriots Unlikely to Acquire Brandon Aiyuk from 49ers

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to recent reports regarding Brandon Aiyuk, and outline their thoughts on where he will likely end up.

Call me crazy — but if I’m the #Patriots I’d make Brandon Aiyuk the highest paid WR in the NFL. A game-changing player who will be here for the long-haul alongside Drake Maye. Market’s always changing, and growing. Shouldn’t be scared of “highest paid”, “paid more than… — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 6, 2024

Aiyuk, 26, led the 49ers in receptions and receiving yards last season. The Patriots are heavily involved in trade discussions for the wide receiver, per multiple reports.

If there’s anywhere to back up the brinks during Maye’s rookie deal, even if it means a slight overpay, it’s at the game’s 2nd-most important position Stats + tape show that Aiyuk was elite last season, and he’d take a ton of pressure off the rest of the #Patriots offense https://t.co/f8T0UZA3CK — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 6, 2024

