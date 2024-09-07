Patriots vs Bengals and 2024 season preview w/ Jeff Howe

Before The Athletic’s Jeff Howe joins the show, Andrew runs down a six-pack of Patriots thoughts and nuggets, including quotes from his recent exclusive with Eliot Wolf. Later, Andrew and Jeff preview the Patriots’ season and season opener at Cincinnati, then veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones stands in for the latest 4-minute drill.
0:00 – Patriots season opener
2:09 – Eliot Wolf’s insights
6:30 – Bengals injury updates
8:34 – Offensive line updates
12:01 – Enjoy real football
17:14 – Patriots expectations
19:49 – Game time tickets
25:56 – Explosive plays discussed
28:01 – Offensive line concerns
30:44 – Drake Maye’s impact
35:16 – Defensive talent concerns
39:08 – Coaching impact discussed
42:11 – Key player importance
44:05 – PrizePicks
45:46 – Picks of the week
52:11 – Patriots season prediction
54:30 – Patriots rebuilding year
Pats Interference is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS
Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !