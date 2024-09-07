Patriots vs Bengals and 2024 season preview w/ Jeff Howe

Before The Athletic’s Jeff Howe joins the show, Andrew runs down a six-pack of Patriots thoughts and nuggets, including quotes from his recent exclusive with Eliot Wolf. Later, Andrew and Jeff preview the Patriots’ season and season opener at Cincinnati, then veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones stands in for the latest 4-minute drill.

0:00 – Patriots season opener

2:09 – Eliot Wolf’s insights

6:30 – Bengals injury updates

8:34 – Offensive line updates

12:01 – Enjoy real football

17:14 – Patriots expectations

19:49 – Game time tickets

25:56 – Explosive plays discussed

28:01 – Offensive line concerns

30:44 – Drake Maye’s impact

35:16 – Defensive talent concerns

39:08 – Coaching impact discussed

42:11 – Key player importance

44:05 – PrizePicks

45:46 – Picks of the week

52:11 – Patriots season prediction

54:30 – Patriots rebuilding year

