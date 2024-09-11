Patriots vs Bengals Week 1 Film Breakdown

Join Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick on another LIVE edition of Patriots Daily. In this episode the Daily duo breaks down film from the New England Patriots Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. In this breakdown they review film from DB Christian Gonzalez, DE Keion White, RB Rhamondre Stevenson and QB Jacoby Brissett.

