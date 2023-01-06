Patriots vs Bills preview and an emotional Week 18

Three-time Super Bowl champion and former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson returns to discuss the team’s mindset heading into Buffalo, how the Pats can survive a supercharged atmosphere, keys to the game, matchups to watch and finally make game picks.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

Timestamps:

0:00 Intro

0:35 Ted’s thoughts and perspective on the Damar Hamlin situation

4:48 How the Patriots are dealing with everything

7:43 How the Pats save season in supercharged atmosphere in Buffalo

13:56 Ted’s keys to the game

17:00 Pats injury report

17:32 Bills Preview

29:25 Key matchups

34:15 1 Extra point

38:00 Game Pick

