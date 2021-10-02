Patriots vs Buccaneers Key Matchups

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar discusses the key matchups for Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Buccaneers.

The first matchup is Right Tackle Trent Brown vs Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett. If Barrett matches up with Justin Herron that could mean very bad news for the Patriots and specifically Mac Jones. If Brown returns to his starting role he is much more quipped to deal with the speed-to-power and speed rush of Barrett.

The next matchups is between Cornerback J.C. Jackson and Wide Receiver Mike Evans. If the Patriots. It’s expected that J.C will have a lot one-on-one opportunities against Evans. Jackson will have to show he’s a true CB1 on Sunday night to get paid like one this offseason.

