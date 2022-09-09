Patriots vs Dolphins mega preview with NESN’s Zack Cox and Dakota Randall

NESN Patriots beat writers Zack Cox and Dakota Randall join the show in South Florida to cover what to expect from the Patriots’ new offense against Miami, how they should defend Tyreek Hill, three keys to a Pats victory, two matchups to watch and why Bill Belichick dragged the team to practice at a Division II school without football facilities. Plus, answers to your mailbag questions.

