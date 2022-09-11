Patriots vs Dolphins Postgame Show

CLNS Media’s Ryan Spagnoli, Mike Kadlick, John Zannis and 98.5 Alex Barth recap the New England Patriots 20-7 Week 1 loss vs the Miami Dolphins.

The guys discuss New England’s putrid offensive performance gaining only 271 yards of total offense. They also talk about Quarterback Mac Jones’ back injury, and the limited snaps for Wide Receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The Patriots Postgame Show is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 100% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!