Patriots vs. Jets Week 3 Postgame Show

After a brutal showing, the Patriots lost to the Jets 24-3 at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football. The defense was bad, but the offense was worse. The silver lining for Patriots fans is that rookie Drake Maye made his NFL debut on the last drive of the game, and came close to scoring a touchdown as the clock expired.

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick, live from the Meadowlands, are joined by John Zannis to break down the game, discuss whether Drake Maye should get the starting job next week, and what went wrong with the typically-acclaimed defense.

Patriots Post Game Show is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !