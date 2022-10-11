Patriots vs Lions film notes and Bailey Zappe breakdown

In a solo episode, Andrew hands out game balls from the Patriots’ 29-0 shutout of the Lions, breaks down Bailey Zappe’s first start and key coaching moves before answering your mailbag questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Patriots shutout the Lions

3:05 Bailey Zappe’s first start

8:07 Defense led by Matthew Judon dominates Detroit

11:52 The bad…headlined by Nelson Agholor

13:30 Game balls

15:07 What would NFL Films say?

18:15 Mailbag Questions!

