CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick is joined by Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines to recap the Patriots Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots lost by a untimely lateral by Patriots Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers. Vegas’ Chandler Jones snatched the lateral out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown to win the game.

