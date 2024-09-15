Patriots vs. Seahawks Week 2 Postgame Show

The New England Patriots have fallen to 1-1 after dropping their home opener to the Seattle Seahawks, 23-20. In a back-and-forth contest, the Patriots had multiple chances to put it away, including a late-game field goal that was blocked and a three-and-out to start the overtime period.

Taylor Kyles, Mike Kadlick, and John Zannis go LIVE to recap the Patriots vs. Seahawks game! Tune in for postgame analysis, press conferences, and more!

Patriots Postgame Show is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !