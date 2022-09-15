Patriots vs Steelers Preview + Are Kraft and Belichick rattling sabres already?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview the Patriots Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also discuss if Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick are rattling sabres.

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00: Intro

0:30: Are Kraft and Belichick rattling sabres already?

3:50: Kraft’s view on Bourne becomes known through Curran

7:21: TV ratings decline for Patriots opener… What does it mean for Bill Belichick?

22:45: Steelers Preview

32:54: Patriots-Steelers Picks

35:19: BSJ Question: Why is the Dolphins penalty an “iffy ” penalty? And you are pretty silent on the mugging Parker got on the interception.

Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 100% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit athleticgreens.com/BEDARD a FREE 1 year supply of Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!