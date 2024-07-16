Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte Has Gambling Charges Dropped

FOXBORO — The state of Louisiana has dismissed the underage gambling and computer fraud charges against Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, his attorney confirmed to ESPN.

Boutte was arrested in January in Baton Rouge for alleged illegal sports betting while playing at LSU. He participated fully in spring practices earlier this year. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick report from outside Gillette Stadium to react to the news just a week before the start of Patriots training camp.

