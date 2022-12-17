Pavel Zacha Shows His Potential and Challenges the Bruins Will Face

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss how Pavel Zacha has proved his worth lately. Should the Bruins have already locked him up long term? The guys also get into the big Achilles’ heel that faces this team going forward.

1:00 – Conor addresses his big news

6:00 – The emergence of Pavel Zacha

12:00 – Zacha could be a 2C of the future

16:00 – One potential Achilles’ heel of this team

19:00 – And another…

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!