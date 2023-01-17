Pavel Zacha’s New Contract & Should the Bruins Pursue Bo Horvat?

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss Pavel Zacha’s new contract. Was it an overpay or the correct value? Is he the future 2C? The guys also get into whether or not the Bruins should go for Bo Horvat at the Trade Deadline and they debate all the reasons why the Bruins should and should not.



0:00 – Intro

3:00 – David Krejci takes a shot at Bruce Cassidy

6:00 – Pavel Zacha gets a new contract

13:00 – Should the Bruins pursue Bo Horvat?

19:00 – Is Horvat worth sacrificing future assets for?

23:00 – The tough part of going all in for a Cup