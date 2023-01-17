Join The Network Subscribe
Bruins Beat

Pavel Zacha’s New Contract & Should the Bruins Pursue Bo Horvat?

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss Pavel Zacha’s new contract. Was it an overpay or the correct value? Is he the future 2C? The guys also get into whether or not the Bruins should go for Bo Horvat at the Trade Deadline and they debate all the reasons why the Bruins should and should not.

0:00 – Intro

3:00 – David Krejci takes a shot at Bruce Cassidy

6:00 – Pavel Zacha gets a new contract

13:00 – Should the Bruins pursue Bo Horvat?

19:00 – Is Horvat worth sacrificing future assets for?

23:00 – The tough part of going all in for a Cup

Follow Evan Marinofsky on Twitter

Follow CLNS Media on Twitter

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/BRUINS21 and use code BRUINS21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Trending
The Patriots Revamped Coaching Staff May Be Starting to Take Place

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BRUINS for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.