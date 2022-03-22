Buy or Sell: Can Pritchard Keep Up His Recent Play?

After a tough-fought win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Boston Celtics will return to Boston having gone 4-0 on their road trip. Beyond the great play of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, a standout in Boston’s rotation during this stretch has been Payton Pritchard. After dealing Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson, Boston had been planning on increasing his role and workload as they tried to develop the young guard more. To his credit, Pritchard has continued to improve and his current surge in play has pushed the Celtics late in games.

His hot shooting streak has given Boston a major boost on the bench, acting as a sparkplug and a microwave scorer from beyond the arc. The biggest questions is if this stretch of success from the sophomore guard is sustainable. Can Pritchard keep up his recent play? The Garden Report weighs in on Pritchard’s performance.

