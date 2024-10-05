Payton Pritchard shines in Celtics win over Nuggets

Join Jay King and Brian Robb as they dive into the highlights of the Boston Celtics’ thrilling 107-100 preseason victory over the Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi! In this episode of Still Poddable, they break down standout performances from players like Payton Pritchard, who led the team in scoring with his impressive shooting range, and Derrick White, whose aggressive play helped shift the momentum.
They also discuss the impact of Al Horford’s rest day and the promising contributions from Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman, who stepped up in the center position. With roster spots on the line, we analyze the competition among Jaden Springer, Jordan Walsh, and Baylor Scheierman as they vie for minutes. Tune in for insights on player dynamics and what this means for the Celtics as they gear up for the regular season!
0:00 – Intro
1:00 – Celtics preseason opener
3:00 – Impressive Tillman performance
5:00 – Deep center rotation
6:34 – Impressive performances
8:21 – Derrick White’s aggression
11:03 – White’s competitive edge
12:54 – Nuggets’ three-point strategy
16:23 – Pritchard’s preseason performance
19:07 – Springer and Walsh compete
22:43 – Baylor Scheierman’s struggles
25:15 – Lonnie Walker’s role
26:51 – Lonnie’s tough climb
30:16 – Game’s sloppy moments
31:53 – Jaden Springer’s debut
33:40 – New challenge rule
36:03 – JD’s alley-oop skills
