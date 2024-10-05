Payton Pritchard shines in Celtics win over Nuggets

Join Jay King and Brian Robb as they dive into the highlights of the Boston Celtics’ thrilling 107-100 preseason victory over the Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi! In this episode of Still Poddable, they break down standout performances from players like Payton Pritchard, who led the team in scoring with his impressive shooting range, and Derrick White, whose aggressive play helped shift the momentum.

They also discuss the impact of Al Horford’s rest day and the promising contributions from Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman, who stepped up in the center position. With roster spots on the line, we analyze the competition among Jaden Springer, Jordan Walsh, and Baylor Scheierman as they vie for minutes. Tune in for insights on player dynamics and what this means for the Celtics as they gear up for the regular season!

0:00 – Intro

1:00 – Celtics preseason opener

3:00 – Impressive Tillman performance

5:00 – Deep center rotation

6:34 – Impressive performances

8:21 – Derrick White’s aggression

11:03 – White’s competitive edge

12:54 – Nuggets’ three-point strategy

16:23 – Pritchard’s preseason performance

19:07 – Springer and Walsh compete

22:43 – Baylor Scheierman’s struggles

25:15 – Lonnie Walker’s role

26:51 – Lonnie’s tough climb

30:16 – Game’s sloppy moments

31:53 – Jaden Springer’s debut

33:40 – New challenge rule

36:03 – JD’s alley-oop skills

