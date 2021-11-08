Subscribe

Celtics Lab NBA Basketball Podcast

Celtics Lab NBA Basketball Podcast

Celtics Lab NBA Basketball Podcast

On Celtics Lab, we go deep into the details, finding compelling narratives, data, stories, and interviews you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you’re looking for a different take on the Celtics news of the week or an angle that needs a deeper dive, we have you covered! Join hosts Alex Goldberg, Justin Quinn, and Cameron Tabatabaie for their weekly forays into the Boston Celtics news you didn’t know you needed.

Interested in advertising on one of our podcasts?

Contact CLNS here to learn more. 