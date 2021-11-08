Celtics Lab NBA Basketball Podcast

Against the Washington Wizards on October 30, the Boston Celtics flirted with a historically bad shooting night, hitting just 7.7% of their 3-pointers, making just 2 out of 26 attempts. One of their best marksmen from deep, Jayson Tatum, is shooting under 30% from 3-point range and veterans Marcus Smart and Al Horford are both having a rough shooting start as either have had in years — if not ever.

At the same time, the team isn't playing two of their best young shooters under new head coach Ime Udoka and have only won two of their seven games. Could there be a connection? Or are the team's woes a product of more complicated issues?

To this end, on this episode of the "Celtics Lab" podcast, we brought on Roger Galo of the Galo Shot-Making Method (and former shooting coach for Celtics alum Brad Wanamaker) to see if one of the more glaring issues affecting the team this season might be a main or major factor.

Your usual hosts Cameron Tabatabaie, Justin Quinn, and Alex Goldberg also explore what else might ail the Celtics, as well as getting caught up with some other news pertinent to the team.

