In The Front Row with Mike Vaccaro

Cedric Maxwell was born in Kinston, NC and spent his early years there before moving to Hawaii for a time. He eventually returned to Kinston where he would become a standout basketball player in high school. Staying in NC, Maxwell attended the University North Carolina at Charlotte and in 1976 led the 49ers to the NIT finals where he was named MVP despite losing in the championship. In 1977, Maxwell and the 49ers would advance to the Final Four losing to eventual champion Marquette in Atlanta. The Boston Celtics made Maxwell the 12th pick in 1977. He and the Celtics would endure some down seasons which changed when the Celtics drafted Larry Bird. The Celtics would win the 1981 NBA title with Maxwell named Finals MVP and together would win a second title in 1984 with Maxwell leading the team in Game 7. In 1985, Maxwell was traded to the LA Clippers and would close out his career with the Houston Rockets where he played alongside a young Hakeem Olajuwan. Now the analyst on Celtics radio broadcasts and host of the “Cedric Maxwell Podcast”, Maxwell shares memories of his career with us. We hear who he says was his most talented teammate, we get his thoughts on many career honors, plus we hear his thoughts on the great Bill Russell. We also learn the origins of his nickname “Cornbread”, and he turns the tables and asks me a few questions.