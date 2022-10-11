Pats Interference
The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan covers everything New England Patriots in a brand new podcast blending good fun with hard reporting on the NFL’s most successful franchise. Find wide-ranging interviews every week with people around the league and Boston sports media, plus occasional quick-hitters from anonymous front-office executives and scouts. Each episode will deliver insight into Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, the Patriots’ revamped defense, front office and more on what will happen in Foxbo
The Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan covers everything New England Patriots in a brand new podcast blending good fun with hard reporting on the NFL's most successful franchise. Find wide-ranging interviews every week with people around the league and Boston sports media, plus occasional quick-hitters from anonymous front-office executives and scouts. Each episode will deliver insight into Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, the Patriots' revamped defense, front office and more on what will happen in Foxboro. Have a question? Ask Andrew on Twitter and hear the answer read during Pats Interference's weekly mailbag segment. Learn and laugh first, rate and review later.
In a solo episode, Andrew hands out game balls from the Patriots’ 29-0 shutout of the Lions, breaks down Bailey Zappe’s first start and key coaching moves before answering your mailbag questions.
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Patriots shutout the Lions
3:05 Bailey Zappe’s first start
8:07 Defense led by Matthew Judon dominates Detroit
11:52 The bad…headlined by Nelson Agholor
13:30 Game balls
15:07 What would NFL Films say?
18:15 Mailbag Questions!
