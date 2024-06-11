BREAKING: Kristaps Porzingis Status in Doubt After Suffering “Serious Leg Injury”

DALLAS — All the good vibes the Celtics were feeling after taking a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals were sucked out of the American Airlines Center on Tuesday following news that big man Kristaps Porzingis tore something in his left leg putting his Game 3 and series status in serious doubt.

In a team release, the Celtics announced that Porzingis suffered a leg injury in Game 2 that is unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss 10 games earlier this postseason.

“Celtics Center Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg at 3:27 of the third quarter of Game 2,” the Celtics wrote in the statement. “The injury is unrelated to Porzingis’ prior right calf injury. After consultation with numerous specialists regarding this rare injury, his availability for upcoming games will be determined day-to-day.”

After Sunday’s Game 2 Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said he had “zero” concern about Porzingis’ injury but on Tuesday expressed doubt over whether Porzingis will be ready for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

“He’s doing anything and everything he can to be ready for the game tomorrow,” Mazzulla said. “It’s a serious injury and at the end of the day, our medical team is not going to put him in any bad situations. We’ve taken the decision to play out of his hands because of the importance of him. He’s going to do everything he can to play and we’re going to leave it up to our medical team.”

Porzingis confirmed that the injury is unrelated to the calf injury that kept him sidelined for the majority of the playoffs. But did say, he plans to play if he is able.

“It’s kind of a random situation. I felt something and now I have to deal with it. As we said, it’s gonna be day-to-day, we’ll see how I am tomorrow, obviously will do everything I can to be out there tomorrow.”

Porzingis has been huge for the Celtics through the first two games averaging 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in 21 minutes of play. The Celtics are +27 in Porzingis 44 minutes. Even when he is not on the floor.