Kristaps Porzingis Goes Off in Celtics Game 1 Finals Win over Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis made his return to TD Garden Thursday night, playing his first game of the playoffs since he exited in the first round with a calf injury.

Speculation that Porzingis would not be healthy enough to play or be on the floor for very few minutes we’re out to rest. The 7 foot center erupted for 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks in just 21 minutes of play.

Porzingis’ performance is being regarded as one of his best of the year, and along with his roommate Jaylen Brown who scored 22 points, the duo led the Celtics to their first win of the 2024 Finals.

“I honestly think that he needed to prove it to himself. Everyone in the organization told [Porzingis] that he was ready to go, go out there and do your thing,” said Jimmy Toscano on the latest episode of The Garden Report.

Porzingis got it done on both sides of the ball after checking in after roughly five minutes in the first quarter, rising up for bucket after bucket and blocking shots on the biggest stage.

On the latest episode of The Garden Report, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis discuss how Porzingis left it all out on the floor in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

