Postgame Breakdown of Red Sox 12-3 Game 3 Win Over Astros

FENWAY PARK — The Boston Red Sox took a 2-1 lead in the American League Championship Series on Monday night with a dominant 12-3 victory over the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox bashed four home runs including a second inning grand slam off the bat of Kyle Schwarber to blow the game open.

Astros starting pitchers have only pitched a total of 5.1 Innings allowing 12 earned runs through 3 games. The Houston bullpen has pitched a total of 17.2 Innings allowing 8 earned runs.

John Zannis and Sean McAdam break down Game 3 from Fenway Park.

