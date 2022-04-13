Pre-Draft Visits & Receiver Conundrum for Patriots

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the Patriots’ top 30 visits and what they mean.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:25 Patriots top 30 visits and what do they mean?

4:35 DL Rayshad Nichols, Stephen F. Austin

6:05 CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

6:50 CB Marcus Jones, Houston

7:00 Booth & Jones Evaluation

11:10 CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

12:45 OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

15:40 OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

18:00 QB D’Eriq King

20:10 RB James Cook, Georgia

24:50 WR John Metchie III, Alabama

28:20 WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

30:45 BSJ Question of day: Could contract jealousy affect Patriots?

