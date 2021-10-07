Celtics Stuff Live’s Justin Poulin and Jon Duke were so glad to finally start talking about real live basketball… even if it came with a preseason label. The guys talked about how changes for Tatum and Brown will augment how they and their team plays before running through the rest of the rotation and how these guys fit together.
Pre-season Overreactions and more
Celtics Stuff Live's Justin Poulin and Jon Duke were so glad to finally start talking about real live basketball...
By Jon Duke1 Min Read