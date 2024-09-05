Predicting Celtics awards for next season w/ Jack Simone

On the latest episode of You Got Boston, CLNS Reporter Noa Dalzell hosts Jack Simone from the How ‘Bout Them Celtics Podcast to discuss the upcoming Celtics season and make their predictions for who would win theoretical Celtics-specifics awards, including MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, and Clutch Player of the Year. Tune in to hear Noa and Jack’s picks, and sound off in the comments with yours. Plus, Noa shared some thoughts on Joe Mazzulla’s championship trophy presentation in Rhode Island, and yes, we discussed the Lonnie Walker acquisition.

