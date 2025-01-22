Predicting Possible Celtics Trades at the Deadline | Celtics Lab

The depths of the NBA’s winter doldrums are here, and with that comes rampant trade speculation. And while the Boston Celtics are unlikely to make any major trades given the strength of their roster and the restrictions put on the team by the league’s new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), it is also widely expected that Boston will make a minor move or two to shave some hurt off their massive 2025 tax bill.

There are also plenty of trade rumors out there that could shift the order of the Eastern Conference and maybe even the entire league, but in this new CBA era, it is harder to pull of deals than ever, meaning much of these rumbles could turn out to be hot air.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast recently sat down to suss out what might be about to happen with Boston’s roster and the rest of the league with regard to trades. Join us in getting our bearings on all the trade intel we’ve been hearing — and what among it is worth paying closer attention to. We even try our hands at some fake deals within the confines the Celtics will likely be working in.

