Predicting the Celtics Place in the East

It won’t be long now until the remaining games for the Boston Celtics of the 2021-22 NBA regular season can be counted with single-digit numbers, and with the 2022 postseason nearly upon us, we can start to get a picture of how the Eastern Conference standings might look when the dust settles on the season.

With so much parity in the East among playoff teams, seeding could be as important as it has been in many years for postseason success, with the play-in tournament looking like it may well have an epic showdown brewing with a legitimate contender likely to end up in it, and the range in which the Celtics are likely to fall anywhere from favorable to fraught depending on which East foe they end up drawing.

To that end, on this week’s episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, hosts Justin Quinn and Cameron Tabatabaie try to suss out where they think each team will end up using strength of schedule, health, and desirable matchups.

They also get into how the team has been playing of late, a last look at the (we hope) end of the feud between Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, and everything else newsworthy for Boston between now and the last game of the regular season.

