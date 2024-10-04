Predicting What’s Next for Jeremy Swayman w/ John Buccigross

Welcome back to Bruins Beat! In this episode, ESPN’s John Buccigross joins the show to delve into the latest insights surrounding Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins! We’ll discuss Swayman’s comments from the Amazon Prime documentary and what they reveal about his mindset as a restricted free agent.

We share thoughts on when Swayman might sign, hinting that it could be soon. We’ll also explore whether a trade is still a possibility for the Bruins and examine Swayman’s potential as a key player. Finally, we’ll look at the future of head coach Jim Montgomery and what it means for the team moving forward.

