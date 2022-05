Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to preview the Bruins-Hurricanes first-round matchup. The guys dissect each aspect of the series and then give their series predictions. Crazily enough, Evan and Conor have very different predictions for the series.

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 304

