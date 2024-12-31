Previewing Boston-OKC, Celtics’ West Coast Swing | Celtics Lab

The Boston Celtics will start their first West Coast swing of the NBA’s 2024-25 regular season, with the pinnacle of that trip coming in the first meeting between the other of the two teams widely seen as most likely to meet in the 2025 NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The trip will test Boston’s mettle as they face tougher teams than most of the mostly Eastern Conference foes they have played thus far, just as they have shown some of the first signs of mortality since winning the title.

To get a bead on that matchup and the other West teams Boston will face after their home tilt with the Toronto Raptors this Tuesday night, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast sat down with OKC Thunder Wire editor and Thunder beat writer Clemente Almanza.

The crew also gets caught up on news and even share some New Year’s resolutions for themselves, the league, and the teams we cover. Check it out below!

