Previewing Celtics-Dubs and the evolution of space in the NBA

In many ways, the 2022 NBA Finals series between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors has been a series a long time in coming. From the golden age of the 1960s pitting Bill Russell against Wilt Chamberlain up to the present 3-point revolution sparked in large part because of the Dubs and the defense the Celtics have built to slow, the way these two teams have played one another serves as a tangible history of the league’s evolution.

It just so happens that The Athletic’s Mike Prada recently finished a book that traces the path of that evolution. In “Spaced Out: How the NBA’s Three-Point Revolution Changed Everything You Thought You Knew About Basketball,” the two teams currently facing off in the finals play a key role, making Prada an ideal interlocutor to break down how this series might play out.

On this episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, Prada joins your usual hosts Alex Goldberg and Justin Quinn to talk about his new book, how it is entangled with the basketball we are about to see unfold, and what we ought to expect from this Celtics-Dubs battle.

If you want a deeper understanding of how the game has changed over time without having to take intensive courses on NBA tactics, or just want to know who we all think will win the 2022 title, this is the pod for you.

