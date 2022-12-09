Previewing Patriots vs Cardinals

98.5’s Alex Barth and CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick preview the Patriots vs Cardinals on the latest episode of the Patriots Beat Podcast!

You can watch the LIVE podcast here every Tuesday and Thursday: www.youtube.com/c/PatriotsPressPass

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Patriots Beat Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, & clnsmedia.com! Every Tuesday and Thursday, Patriots Insider and 98.5 The Sports Hub writer Alex Barth and CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick host the Patriots Beat Podcast!

Visit BetOnline.Ag & use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Take full control of your subscriptions with Rocket Money. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/PATSBEAT and cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!