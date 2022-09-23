Previewing Patriots vs Ravens + Vince Wilfork Stories

Former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria, now a host at WEEI, and the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian join Andrew to cover old Vince Wilfork stories ahead of Wilfork’s induction to the Patriots Hall of Fame. Later, they cover the keys and matchups to watch for the Pats’ home opener against Baltimore.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

3:10 Evaluating the Pats Offense through 2 weeks

23:55 Vince Wilfork stories w/ Christian

33:50 Patriots vs Ravens Preview w/ Christian

43:30 Vince Wilfork stories w/ Karen

55:55 Patriots vs Ravens Preview w/ Karen

