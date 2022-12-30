Previewing the Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal preview the Bruins-Penguins 2023 Winter Classic. They get into the state of the Winter Classic, other outdoor spots in New England



1:30 – NHL should add more outdoor games in scenic places like Lake Tahoe

4:00 – Is the Winter Classic still a big event?

9:00 – Other possible spots for hockey games in New England

11:50 – Thoughts on the sweaters

14:00 – Taking a look at the Penguins

16:00 – The one common thread between the Bruins and Penguins

18:00 – Who will be the biggest breakout stars for the Bruins in the game?

