Pritchard Shines in Abu Dhabi, Bigger Role Coming? w Dan Greenberg

Join Adam Kaufman, Evan Valenti, and special guest Dan Greenberg of Barstool Sports as they dive into the Boston Celtics’ thrilling preseason opener in Abu Dhabi, where they edged out the Denver Nuggets in a nail-biting four-point victory! They spotlight Payton Pritchard’s standout performance and discuss his potential for a bigger role this season. With the Celtics aiming for their 19th championship banner, they analyze their evolving strategy centered around three-point shooting and the impressive depth of their roster.

They also explore the dynamics between stars Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown as they prepare to tackle the upcoming season with renewed focus and determination. Tune in for insights, analysis, and all the excitement surrounding the Celtics as they gear up for another competitive year!

0:00 – Intro

0:21 – Preseason game recap

2:55 – Celtics shooting threes

5:11 – Importance of shooting

7:10 – Mazzulla ball explained

9:40 – Basketball beauty

15:55 – Pritchard’s vital role

19:10 – Last gift from Ainge

21:57 – Pritchard’s increased role

24:43 – Growth as playmaker

27:01 – Bigger picture thoughts

29:58 – Brown’s potential leap

32:17 – Tatum’s playmaking element

34:38 – Tatum’s playoff performance

36:20 – Tatum’s impact on winning

39:05 – Tatum vs. other stars

42:01 – Tatum’s unique role

44:03 – Top five player

48:00 – Stress-free year

51:04 – Enjoyable season ahead

52:48 – Historic NBA season

54:57 – Celtics season opener

57:01 – Knicks’ new challenges

1:00:59 – Respect for Giannis

