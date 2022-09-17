Projecting the order the East and talking on the NBA’s Robert Sarver reaction

With training camp just around the corner at the end of September, rosters around the NBA’s Eastern Conference are starting to morph into the form they will be in at the start of the 2022-23 season. Drawing on the state of rosters at the moment, one can get a general idea of what the East’s order (and the Boston Celtics spot in it) might look like if the rosters on opening day remained the same until the end of the season.

That of course never happens, but one can’t predict trades before they happen (with rare exceptions), so the folks at the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast got together with Zak Noble of Ball Is Life’s “Noble and Roosh” podcast to try to project what the East might look like come April.

We also spend some time talking through the sordid affair of Phoenix Suns Governor Robert Sarver and the reaction to the NBA’s attempt to address it, so if that’s not your bag, drop into the pod at about the 14-minute mark.

Join hosts Alex Goldberg, Cameron Tabatabaie, and Justin Quinn as they try to get a bead on how the East will play out this season while we close in on Boston’s 2022 training camp.

