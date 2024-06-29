Projecting the Patriots’ opening day starting lineup

In this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick project the Patriots’ opening day starting lineup, providing insights and analysis on key positions and potential starters. They discuss the stability Jacoby Brissett brings to the quarterback position, the new-look wide receiver corps, and the projected top defense.
0:00 – Introduction
0:59 – Analyzing the projected starters for the Patriots team
2:44 – Evaluating the running back position with Rhamondre Stevenson
6:34 – Observations on Hunter Henry’s performance in the offseason
9:19 – Evaluating KJ Osborn’s catching issues compared to DeVante Parker
12:00 – Positive outlook on Ja’Lynn Polk’s potential as a rookie receiver
13:58 – Game Time app benefits and ticket purchasing process
15:59 – Analysis of the left guard spot and player comparison
17:38 – Discussion on David Andrews’ role in the new offensive scheme
19:34 – Mike Onwenu projected as Right Guard for the team
22:27 – Transition from Michael Onwenu to Caedan Wallace at Right Tackle
25:45 – Concerns about players’ knee durability
29:00 – Discussion on Josh Uche’s contract situation
31:48 – Potential contract maintenance concerns for players
33:49 – Evaluating the impact of Jalhani Tavai’s return from injury
38:15 – Optimism for left cornerback position
40:19 – Uncertainty surrounding Marcus Jones
42:15 – Evaluating free safety Kyle Dugger
