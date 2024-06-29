Projecting the Patriots’ opening day starting lineup

In this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick project the Patriots’ opening day starting lineup, providing insights and analysis on key positions and potential starters. They discuss the stability Jacoby Brissett brings to the quarterback position, the new-look wide receiver corps, and the projected top defense.

0:00 – Introduction

0:59 – Analyzing the projected starters for the Patriots team

2:44 – Evaluating the running back position with Rhamondre Stevenson

6:34 – Observations on Hunter Henry’s performance in the offseason

9:19 – Evaluating KJ Osborn’s catching issues compared to DeVante Parker

12:00 – Positive outlook on Ja’Lynn Polk’s potential as a rookie receiver

13:58 – Game Time app benefits and ticket purchasing process

15:59 – Analysis of the left guard spot and player comparison

17:38 – Discussion on David Andrews’ role in the new offensive scheme

19:34 – Mike Onwenu projected as Right Guard for the team

22:27 – Transition from Michael Onwenu to Caedan Wallace at Right Tackle

25:45 – Concerns about players’ knee durability

29:00 – Discussion on Josh Uche’s contract situation

31:48 – Potential contract maintenance concerns for players

33:49 – Evaluating the impact of Jalhani Tavai’s return from injury

38:15 – Optimism for left cornerback position

40:19 – Uncertainty surrounding Marcus Jones

42:15 – Evaluating free safety Kyle Dugger

This episode of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !