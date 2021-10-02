Prop Bets For Patriots vs Buccaneers | Powered by BetOnline

Evan Lazar and John Zannis take a look at prop bets for what will be shown on the broadcast , who will be mentioned first & Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s embrace after the game.

Here are BetOnline’s Odds:

What Will Be Shown First During Broadcast:

Bledsoe getting hurt/Brady taking over (-120)

Brady shirtless at the NFL Combine (-120)

Who Will Be Mentioned First During Broadcast:

Tom Brady (-240)

Mac Jones (+225)

Bill Belichick (+300)

Brady & Belichick’s Embrace:

Brady and Belichick Shake Hands Only (+200)

Brady and Belichick Hug/Embrace Only (+200)

Brady and Belichick Shake Hands AND Embrace/Hug (+200)

Brady and Belichick Don’t Touch Postgame (+220)

Brady and Belichick High Five Only (+2000)

