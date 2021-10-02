Subscribe
Prop Bets For Patriots vs Buccaneers | Powered by BetOnline

BetOnline's Prop Bets For Patriots vs Buccaneers
Evan Lazar and John Zannis
Evan Lazar and John Zannis take a look at prop bets for what will be shown on the broadcast , who will be mentioned first & Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s embrace after the game.
Here are BetOnline’s Odds:
What Will Be Shown First During Broadcast:
Bledsoe getting hurt/Brady taking over (-120)
Brady shirtless at the NFL Combine (-120)
Who Will Be Mentioned First During Broadcast:
Tom Brady (-240)
Mac Jones (+225)
Bill Belichick (+300)
Brady & Belichick’s Embrace:
Brady and Belichick Shake Hands Only (+200)
Brady and Belichick Hug/Embrace Only (+200)
Brady and Belichick Shake Hands AND Embrace/Hug (+200)
Brady and Belichick Don’t Touch Postgame (+220)
Brady and Belichick High Five Only (+2000)
