Pulse of the 2021 Heisman Trophy Race | BetOnline.ag

College football has been the center of attention in the sports world this week. As the regular season comes to a close and bowl season starts to heat up, top tier coaches are leaving their programs, the playoff picture is settling in, and the Heisman Trophy race is becoming more clear. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is currently the favorite at (-220), and the whole country seems to agree with that.

Our friends at BetOnline.ag ran the data, and fans in 26 out of 50 states believe that Young should should take the trophy home. Here’s a look at the map:

Rounding out the top five are Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (16 states), Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (5 states), Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker (2 states), and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (one state).

Here is BetOnline’s full list of odds to win take the prestigious trophy home:

Bryce Young – Alabama -220

Aidan Hutchinson – Michigan +550

C.J. Stroud – Ohio State +625

Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh +1400

Will Anderson – Alabama +2000

Kenneth Walker III – Michigan State +2500

Matt Corral – Ole Miss +2500

Jordan Davis – Georgia +3300

Desmond Ridder – Cincinnati +5000

Bryce Young has Alabama ranked number three in the country, and a win against #1 Georgia on Saturday would put the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff for the seventh time in eight years. Young has thrown for 3,901 yards this season with 40 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions. He also has two touchdowns on the ground.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has flown up the board this week after the Wolverines took down the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time since coach Jim Harbaugh’s took over in Ann Arbor. Hutchison is third in the nation with 13 sacks this season, and also has two forced fumbles. The maize and blue will take on the 13th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big 10 Championship game on Saturday.

Rounding out the top three is Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud led the Buckeyes offense this season throwing for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns, though he failed to get them past Michigan last weekend. This will certainly hinder his chances at taking the Heisman home.

With Stroud not having another game left to fill his resume and a defensive player not having won the award since Charles Woodson in 1997, Bryce Young at (-220) is clearly the safe play here. Don’t get cute with it – Young is your Heisman winner.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place on the night of December 11th and will air on ESPN. Be sure to get your bets in before next Saturday using BetOnline.ag!

