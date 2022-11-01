Put some respect on Mac Jones’ name

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the Patriots Week 8 win vs the Jets.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:23 Mac Jones vs Jets and why he looked good on film

18:34 Patriots offense vs Jets defense

29:22 Patriots defense vs Jets

35:22 Trade deadline talk

40:08 3 UP, 3 DOWN

43:10 BSJ MEMBER QUESTION: What to do with O-Line?

