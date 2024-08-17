Quick Thoughts From Day 15 Patriots Training Camp

☀️ Weather: Partly Cloudy

👔 Dress Code: Shirts and shorts

📋 Practice Script: 11-on-11s, 7-on-7s, Punts, Two-Minute

☑️ ATTENDANCE

⛑️ Physically Unable to Perform

WR Kendrick Bourne

LG Cole Strange

LB Sione Takitaki

🫥 Absent

IDL Christian Barmore

ED Joshua Uche

IOL Nick Leverett

WR JaQuae Jackson

❌ Limited / Did Not Participate

SAF Marte Mapu

CB Marcus Jones

CB Jonathan Jones

LS Joe Cardona

TE Hunter Henry

CB Shaun Wade

LB Oshane Ximines

OT Calvin Anderson

🏃🏾‍♂️Returns

CB Jonathan Jones

CB Marcus Jones

🤕 Injuries

TE Austin Hooper

Multiple new players were limited or absent for the Patriots in today’s practice.

The edge defender spot was down Joshua Uche and Oshane Ximines. Uche was absent, but Ximines, who hasn’t missed a practice all offseason, arrived late and watched from the sidelines.

The backup offensive line was also missing two players. Calvin Anderson was spotted on the lower field, while Nick Leverett, who also had a perfect attendance record until today, was not seen at all.

Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones returned to boost the slot cornerback spot, which has also been without Shaun Wade.

Austin Hooper left practice with a lower leg injury midway through practice and did not return.

JaQuae Jackson was not at practice following his leg injury during Thursday night’s game.

💭 QUICK THOUGHTS

1. Drake Maye Still QB2

Jacoby Brissett continued to rep with the starting offense in today’s slower-paced practice. His accuracy and chemistry with receivers remain inconsistent, with his most glaring miss being a high throw to Austin Hooper.

Drake Maye got one drive with the top unit, but it was a split-field period where all backups worked with Joe Milton and Bailey Zappe. Maye had more misses than usual but looked like the best quarterback and had some standout throws. The first was a perfectly placed wheel route to Kevin Harris against perfect coverage from Christian Ellis. The second was another dime to K.J. Osborn on a corner. On the third, Maye put the other through a keyhole to Mitchell Wilcox with Ja’Whaun Bentley all over him, but Wilcox couldn’t make the grab. He also hit Ja’Lynn Polk to beat a blitz.

Even if Brissett is the Patriots’ opening-day starter, I’d be stunned if Maye doesn’t get the keys by October.

2. The Offensive Line Competition Took a Weird Turn

The Patriots’ top offensive line was still clearly Vederian Lowe, Sidy Sow, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, and Chukwuma Okorafor, from left to right. However, during the first full-team period, the group started experimenting with different permutations.

Caedan Wallace (right tackle), Layden Robinson (left guard), and Michael Jordan (right guard) slid into the top group. Onwenu (right tackle), Sow (left guard), and Vederian Lowe (left tackle) then began working with backups. Okorafor also lined up on the blindside for both units.

We shouldn’t read too much into this odd shuffling, which Onwenu said the odd shuffling was related to Leverett and Anderson’s absences. However, swapping Wallace for Okorafor at right tackle would be a big boost to the run game. Layden Robinson’s strong preseason could also force Onwenu back outside, though the rookie spent his snaps in Sow’s current spot.

Atonio Mafi’s absence from these lineups was noticeable, as Liam Fornadel has replaced him as the third center. I’m not sure there’s a spot on the roster for him.

3. Tight End Depth Chart Looking Thin

The Patriots may be preserving Hunter Henry, whose situation Jerod Mayo says isn’t long-term. But once Austin Hooper left practice, the position’s lack of depth became glaring.

Given Alex Van Pelt’s affinity for multiple tight-end sets, having at least three decent options is crucial. Henry passes with flying colors. Hooper is inconsistent, but there’s some playmaking ability there. Things get much bleaker from there, as Wilcox has been unreliable, and talented Jaheim Bell is still very raw.

Wilcox could make the initial roster, and he likely will after repping on top special teams units on Thursday night. Still, I’d suspect Eliot Wolf does and will be closely monitoring the tight-end market.

4. Marcellas Dial Seizes Opportunity

Marcellas Dial had a rough outing against the Eagles, struggling in both man and zone coverage as quarterbacks picked at him mercilessly. But it wasn’t all bad for the rookie, who made plays on special teams and brought physicality as a tackler.

The coaches must’ve seen something they liked, as Dial was the top slot corner during the first team period team with Christian Gonzalez and Marco Wilson. He even made a play, nearly intercepting an underthrown deep ball from Jacoby Brissett to Tyquan Thornton after providing tight coverage.

Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones repped behind him, and the elevation could’ve been more related to the Joneses’ health than anything, but it was notable.