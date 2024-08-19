Quick Thoughts From Day 17 Patriots Training Camp

☀️ Weather: Cloudy

👔 Dress Code: Pads

📋 Practice Script: Kick returns, 11-on-11s (half speed), 7-on-7s, 11-on-11s, pursuit drills, punt, one-minute drill, Hail Mary defense

☑️ ATTENDANCE

⛑️ Physically Unable to Perform

WR Kendrick Bourne

LG Cole Strange

LB Sione Takitaki

🫥 Absent

IDL Christian Barmore

ED Joshua Uche

IOL Nick Leverett

WR JaQuae Jackson

TE Hunter Henry

TE Mitchell Wilcox

❌ Limited / Did Not Participate

SAF Marte Mapu

LS Joe Cardona

CB Shaun Wade

LB Oshane Ximines

OT Calvin Anderson

TE Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper returned to practice after missing yesterday with an apparent leg injury but didn’t participate in team drills. With Mitchell Wilcox not present after seemingly injuring his own leg yesterday, tight-end depth remained thin for New England.

💭 QUICK THOUGHTS

1. Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye Have Wow Moments in Light Practice

Monday was a lighter day for the Patriots. Some drills were run at half-speed, and quarterbacks attempted just two or three passes in some periods. This sample size made evaluating much of anything challenging, but each quarterback managed to flash in their limited reps.

Jacoby Brissett had the play of the day to kick off a one-minute drill late in practice. He dropped a go ball in the bucket to Tyquan Thornton with Christian Gonzalez in coverage, immediately flipping field position and setting up a field goal. The veteran’s deep passes have ranged from overthrows to floaters this summer, but that was his best attempt of camp. Outside of missing Thornton on a corner earlier in practice, Brissett peppered the defense with short throws. From an outsider’s perspective, it was his most efficient practice in days.

However, as has been the case for over two weeks, Drake Maye stole the show. After a quiet start to practice, he flashed in 7-on-7s with a corner route to K.J. Osborn, their third such connection in as many days. As perfect as the throw was, Maye’s processing and aggressiveness stood out the most. The defense rotated from a Cover 1 look pre-snap to Tampa 2 post-snap, which typically led to a safe throw underneath from the quarterback. This time, he recognized the soft spot between the corner and safety and capitalized.

Maye’s one-minute drill wasn’t as effective as Brissett’s, leading to an unsuccessful Hail Mary attempt. However, the rookie started strong with an anticipation throw to Kayshon Boutte. The throw began well before Boutte broke off his curl route, showing Maye’s natural feel from college.

Brissett continues getting all reps with the top offense and against the top defense, but Jerod Mayo told reporters this morning that the Patriots’ quarterback competition is open.

“We still don’t know right now. We have another preseason game, and then a week after that. When I know, I’ll let you know.”

Maye has yet to take a practice snap from David Andrews, which would indicate that he’s getting true starter reps. Still, he’s getting snaps with each starting receiver, played behind Mike Onwenu (right tackle) and Sidy Sow (left guard) during his one-minute drive, and has played a handful of snaps against top defenders this week.

Mayo added that the Patriots’ development plan for Maye is on schedule but acknowledged there must be room for flexibility. Hopefully, that includes giving Maye the keys if he continues to look like the best option.

2. Rookie Linemen Pushing for Top Reps?

Layden Robinson and Caedan Wallace have gotten significant looks with the top offensive line this week.

In recent practices, Robinson has swapped in for Sow at multiple points. The sophomore guard has had a good summer overall, but he struggled during the Eagles joint practice and has had rough reps as a run blocker this preseason. On the other hand, Robinson has a clean sheet in protection this preseason and overpowered opponents in the ground game. The rookie, criticized for pass-blocking inconsistency coming out of college, praised Scott Peters’ strike system for his early improvement.

Wallace hasn’t been as consistent as his fellow rookie, particularly struggling when defenders get into his chest. But Chukwuma Okorafor has had some immediate losses around the edge, and though he plays with an attitude, he brings very little as a run-blocker. I wouldn’t be surprised if New England takes a chance on Wallace’s upside.

Robinson and Wallace both repped with the top offense during today’s one-minute drill. Ja’Lynn Polk, who is either battling or has topped K.J. Osborn for the top spot at Z, was also with them. If their involvement means anything, which it did for DeMario Douglas last summer, a rookie revolution could be coming in Foxboro.

3. Kicker Competition Swings Ryland’s Way

Joey Slye has recently felt like a lock for the top kicker job, but he struggled late in today’s practice.

Slye went 3-5 on kicks between 35 and 52 yards, missing wide left from 45 and wide right from 52. Slye had been impressive on distance kicks, but they clearly presented a challenge today.

Chad Ryland went 3-4, missing wide right from 40, to bring himself closer in the overall kicking total.

Slye is one kick ahead, going 36-44 this summer, while Ryland has gone 35-43.

Leftovers