Quick Thoughts From the Patriots Loss vs Commanders

The Patriots finish the preseason 1-2 after a road defeat to the Commanders, but they’ve got more significant problems two weeks out from the regular season. It can be a mistake to look too deeply into preseason results, and there were positive flashes on the night. Unfortunately for New England, several fundamental issues popped up tonight that must be addressed. The team was called for nearly 20 penalties, most of which came on offense. The trenches also disappointed on both sides of the ball. Head coach Jerod Mayo has his work cut out for him before the season opener in Cincinnati, and health may not be in his favor. EVP of player personnel Eliot Wolf and staff will also need to maximize their spot on the waiver wire to fill glaring holes. Here are my quick thoughts following the Patriots’ 20-10 loss to the Commanders. 🤕 INJURIES QB Jacoby Brissett, Head (did not return)

OL Sidy Sow, Ankle (did not return)

LB Christian Elliss, Head (did not return)

💭 QUICK THOUGHTS

Drake Maye Brings Spark in Herculean Effort

Drake Maye’s night began earlier than expected after an opening drive injury to Jacoby Brissett. The rookie was far from perfect, including a hospital ball to Ja’Lynn Polk and a near interception on an ugly miss. Still, he overcame these lapses and lackluster protection with his arm talent and athleticism. His opening touchdown drive featured a 3rd & 14 scramble conversion and two crosser completions with pressure in his face.

Decent opening drive for Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/sXlZ9PcZta — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 26, 2024

Maye’s most impressive play came during a two-minute drill, where he’s been inconsistent this summer. He delivered an off-schedule, off-platform deep shot to K.J. Osborn that would’ve done for six, but a hold nullified the effort.

There was a penalty that nullified this TD, but this play is a great window into some of the special traits Drake Maye brings to the table (🎥: @BenBrownPL) pic.twitter.com/clZ2q1NaFg — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 26, 2024

Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf praised Maye’s ability to elevate the talent around him, and that was on full display tonight. The performance continued a pattern we’ve seen throughout the summer: the first-rounder outperforming Brissett with his natural talent and feel for the game.

Putting Maye in the best position to succeed before his debut makes sense, and it may be necessary if the offensive line is missing multiple starters early on. But one has to wonder how long offensive head coach Alex Van Pelt waits before going with the clear best option.

Top Offensive Line Has Nightmarish Performance

Tonight was downright inexcusable from the Patriots’ top offensive line. The group was flagged eight times, though many were declined because of long yardage or failed 3rd down situations. These included:

L.Robinson, False Start

C.Okorafor, Illegal Formation (3x, all declined)

L.Robinson, Holding

S.Sow, Holding (declined)

M. Onwenu, Illegal Formation (declined)

M.Jordan, Offensive Holding

The #Patriots OL might wanna shoot this 1st half tape into the sun pic.twitter.com/yrdpmZMuo9 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 26, 2024

Nick Leverett wasn’t penalized, but it was a rough outing for someone who projects as a top backup. He was part of two fumbled snaps and got manhandled in the ground game.

Rookie Layden Robinson struggled after being elevated to the starting lineup this week. He caused the unblocked sack on Brissett after getting pushed into a pulling Sidy Sow and missed a pull of his own later in the game.

Chukwuma Okorafor may have had the most disappointing performance, given he’s the only virtual lock to start this regular season. Three illegal formation penalties are unheard of, and Okorafor was partially responsible for a failed twist pickup that led to a hit on Maye. He shared the blame on the latter with Sidy Sow, who also stepped on Maye’s foot and looked shaky in protection before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

With Vederian Lowe’s status unknown, an extended absence from Sow could be another blow to the left side. Group-wide discipline also has to improve. Scott Peters has his work cut out for him before the season opener.

Bubble Defenders Make Strong Push for Final Roster

Bubble linebackers Joe Giles-Harris and Christian Elliss were all over the field for the Patriots defense.

Giles-Harris notched an impressive interception, adding to an impressive summer in coverage for the 2023 practice squadder. He also notched a run stop on an impressive read.

Elliss left the game with a concussion in the 3rd quarter, but he had 11 combined tackles, including seven solo, and he blew up a screen after a textbook diagnosis.

With Sione Takitaki likely to start the season on PUP, at least one of these backers should make the initial 53.

Marco Wilson also flashed early in tonight’s game. On the defense’s first drive, he forced his receiver out of bounds to draw an illegal touching penalty, then made an open-field tackle to force a punt. Wilson is a top option to play opposite Christian Gonzalez this season, particularly with Jonathan Jones’ inconsistent availability. He appeared to be battling Alex Austin for a spot, but both corners have a legitimate shot at the roster.

Leftovers