Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez to Play in 2022 MLB All Star Game – Betting Preview and Prediction

The MLB All Star Break is upon us, and it’s a much needed one for the Red Sox.

Boston has lost seven out of their last ten games, and currently sit two games out of a Wild Card spot. Despite still having -140 odds to make the postseason – the Red Sox need a reset, and they need one fast.

Despite their shortcomings lately, Boston does have three players playing in Tuesday’s All Star game. Third baseman Rafael Devers is starting at the hot corner for the American League, and SS Xander Bogaerts and DH J.D. Martinez will come off the bench.

Here are the odds for Tuesday’s game, powered by our partners at BetOnline.ag:

Odds

Moneyline: NL -110/AL EVEN

Runline: NL -1.5 (+175)/AL +1.5 (-205)

Total: 8

Lineups

Below are the American and National League lineups for this seasons game:

American League Starters

1. DH Shohei Ohtani, LAA

2. CF Mike Trout, LAA

3. RF Aaron Judge, NYY

4. 3B Rafael Devers, BOS

5. LF Giancarlo Stanton, NYY

6. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR

7. 2B Jose Altuve, HOU

8. SS Tim Anderson, CWS

9. C Alejandro Kirk, TOR

SP Justin Verlander, HOU

AL Reserves (Position Players)

C Jose Trevino, NYY

1B Ty France, SEA

2B Andres Gimenez, CLE

3B Jose Ramirez, CLE

SS Xander Bogaerts, BOS

IF Luis Arraez, MIN

OF Andrew Benintendi, KC

OF Julio Rodriguez, SEA

OF George Springer, TOR

OF Kyle Tucker, HOU

DH J.D. Martinez, BOS

DH Miguel Cabrera, DET-commissioner’s pick

AL Reserves (Pitchers)

SP Dylan Cease, CWS

SP Nestor Cortes, NYY

SP Logan Gilbert, SEA

SP Alek Manoah, TOR

SP Shane McClanahan, TB

SP Frankie Montas, OAK

SP Martin Perez, TEX

RP Emmanuel Clase, CLE

RP Clay Holmes, NYY

RP Jorge Lopez, BAL

RP Gregory Soto, DET

National League Starters

1. CF Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL

2. SS Trea Turner, LAD

3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt, STL

4. 3B Manny Machado, SD

5. DH Bryce Harper, PHI (injured)

6. RF Mookie Betts, LAD

7. C Willson Contreras, CHC

8. LF Joc Pederson, SF

9. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr., MIA

SP Sandy Alcantara, MIA

NL Reserves (Position Players)

C Will Smith, LAD

1B Pete Alonso, NYM

1B Josh Bell, WAS

1B Freddie Freeman, LAD

2B Jeff McNeil, NYM

3B Nolan Arenado, STL

3B Austin Riley, ATL

SS Dansby Swanson, ATL

IF Brandon Drury, CIN

OF Starling Marte, NYM

OF Bryan Reynolds, PIT

OF Kyle Schwarber, PHI (injury replacement)

DH Albert Pujols, STL-commissioner’s pick

NL Reserves (Pitchers)

SP Corbin Burnes, MIL

SP Max Fried, ATL

SP Zac Gallen, ARI

SP Tony Gonsolin, LAD

SP Joe Musgrove, SD

SP Carlos Rodon, SF

SP Julio Urias, LAD

SP Zack Wheeler, PHI

RP Daniel Bard, COL

RP Edwin Diaz, NYM

RP Josh Hader, MIL

Preview/Prediction

Though both teams are absolutely stacked – the American League is simply better. They win their NINTH All-Star game in a row, beating the NL soundly and hitting the OVER eight runs.

Score: AL 7 – NL 4

Side: AL +100

Total: OVER 8

